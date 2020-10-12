Amitabh Bachchan has back-to-back projects to wrap in the next one year

While actors his age have already retired and very rarely face the cameras, actors half his age pick one or two projects as they are waiting for something interesting to come their way. But this living legend has some of the best roles coming his way and has a diary packed for almost a year. Today Mumbai Mirror reports about Big B having a choc-o-block schedule for the next one whole year.

Amitabh Bachchan who turned a year older yesterday had a working birthday yesterday. The actor was working on Kaun Banega Crorepati and wrapped up his day early to celebrate his special day with his loved ones. However usually the veteran shoots for almost 12 hours a day on this game show. Come November and he will resume work on Brahmastra where he plays a pivotal role alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The actor is said to have an interesting role in this superhero flick.