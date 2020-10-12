American Idol’s Bobby Bones Is Engaged to Caitlin Parker

Parker celebrated the major moment with a sweet post, as well. “I get to marry the best man I’ve ever known,” she wrote. “Bobby surprised me with the most amazing proposal in the barn in our back yard which was immediately followed by a live performance of @matkearney singing our song. I am in shock and feel like the luckiest girl in the world. I’m so in love & so happy.”

In addition, the 28-year-old bride-to-be gave fans a glimpse at her ring, which seemed to feature an oval cut solitaire diamond.

Of course, several of their famous friends congratulated the couple on the big news.

“Congrats @mrbobbybones!!” Jason Aldean wrote in the comments section, “Wishing u guys nothing but happiness.”

Added Chris Lane, “Congrats Bobby.”