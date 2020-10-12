Akshay Kumar starts shooting for Yash Raj Films’ Prithviraj

Akshay Kumar usually has three to four film releases in a year. However this year due to the pandemic he can’t meet his numbers but that doesn’t mean there is any time to chill for the superstar. While his one film Sooryavanshi is waiting in the pipeline for a release, the actor has completed shooting for Bell Bottom and now he moves on to his next project.

According to reports in a leading daily, the actor has started shooting for Yash Raj Films’ historical drama Prithviraj. The actor resumed the shoot on October 10th, 2020 and will complete this 15 day schedule right now in Mumbai. According to the reports, he has started shooting with Sonu Sood and his leading lady Manushi Chillar will join the team tomorrow. Sanjay Dutt who’s also a part of the film will join the team post Diwali. The film was one of the projects which got severely hit by the pandemic triggered lockdown and the halt on the shoot cost the makers a bomb to pull down the sets due to the monsoons and reconstruct it again. But YRF is not wasting time and is going all out to make sure that this busy superstar completes this project.



The film is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and he spoke to the daily saying, “We have resumed Prithviraj shoot at YRF studios and the team is excited to have a great schedule ahead.” Akshay Kumar and YRF collaborate again after almost a decade. The last they worked together was in Tashan and post that Aditya Chopra and Akshay Kumar never worked again.