AFL: Saints urged to chase Ben Brown

Hawthorn great Shane Crawford has urged the Saints to move young star Max King to centre-half forward and target Ben Brown in a move that would shake-up the club’s attack.

The Saints in season 2020 gave their fans a glimpse of what’s still to come by reaching the finals after having missed out on playoff football for straight years.

One of the many bright spots for the club was witnessing 20-year-old King boot 22 goals in his first real season of AFL footy after sitting on the sidelines in 2019 due to an ACL injury.

But after the Kangaroos shocked fans last month by announcing that they would cut star forward Ben Brown, who kicked over 60 goals for the Kangaroos in 2017, 2018 and 2019, Crawford has urged the Saints to make a play for the out of favour North Melbourne goal kicker.

North Melbourne’s Ben Brown (Getty)

Crawford said the club would get better use out of King by moving him up the ground in the centre-half forward position and that by having Brown at full-forward, it would “straighten” the Saints’ attack.

“Max King for me is not a full-forward,” Crawford told Wide World of Sports’ Full Time.

“He’s a centre-half forward. He can really roam, and he’s got amazing speed.

“He can work his way through traffic, he has really good agility.

“I think the progression with the Saints is for him to sneak out to centre-half forward and roam a bit. He could have more of an influence up the field.

“Maybe they can target someone like Ben Brown who can stay at home at full forward and straighten them up.”

Max King (Getty)

Likewise for Max’s twin brother Ben, who plays for the Suns, Crawford said a similar move could be made to “unleash” their young stars.

“Same as Ben King, I reckon they’re better up the field,” he added.

“It will be interesting to see if the Gold Coast and the Saints allow those two super players.

“They’re quite incredible, over 200 centimetres and can run like the wind.

“It’s time to release them next year.”