A ‘Special Edition’ OnePlus Nord will arrive alongside the 8T on October 14

In just two days from now, OnePlus will officially unveil its next flagship phone at a virtual launch event. In a new post on Instagram, the company has now revealed that a “Special Edition” of the OnePlus Nord will also be introduced on the same day (via MySmartPrice).

The teasers posted by the official OnePlus Nord account on Instagram suggest the upcoming Special Edition will have a sandstone finish. OnePlus Nord is currently offered in two color options: Blue Marble and Grey Onyx. Aside from a new finish, however, we expect the OnePlus Nord Special Edition to be identical to the existing variants.

While the OnePlus 8T will be the only new phone to debut at the company’s virtual event on October 14, two new Nord series phones are rumored to be unveiled later this month. If popular leaker @OnLeaks is to be believed, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 phones will be announced on October 26.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G will feature a 6.49-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 690 processor. It will also have quad rear cameras with a 64MP primary sensor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB storage. OnePlus Nord N100, on the other hand, will have a 6.52-inch display with HD+ resolution and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 460 processor. The entry-level smartphone is also expected to pack a 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.