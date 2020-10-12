5 Yr Old Indiana Boy FIGHTS OFF HOME INVADERS w/ GUNS!! (Video)

A South Bend Indiana boy is being called a hero, as the kindergartener was caught on tape trying to fight off a gang of masked home invaders, has learned.

Four men were caught on tape bursting into the child’s home, where he lived with his mother. And at least three of those men were holding guns.

LINK TO GRAPHIC VIDEO OF HERO BOY FIGHTING GUNMEN!!

The video, which very quickly went viral, was posted today so police can try to get more leads on the case.

According to police, learned that the home invasion happened around 10:30 last Wednesday morning on South Bend’s South Grant Street.

KYLIE JENNER STABS SISTER KENDAL: IS THIS ATTEMPT MURDER??

“What you seeing was me ironing our clothes, getting our clothes, ready to start our day,” said Tamika Reid. “You would hear me saying, “what is that!’”

That’s when shots were fired and four individuals in hoodies stormed into the kitchen. At least three of them were holding guns.

Tamika Reid lives in the home and said she was terrified because her children were in the room when it happened.

She was trying to keep her kids safe, but her 5-year-old son David did his best to fight back.

“I’m just, my whole thing was my hero right here. He was trying to hit the guys. My thing was I need to get him out of the house before they do something to my son,” said Reid

David was throwing toys and going after the intruders, just trying to protect his mom.

Detectives say they don’t have any suspects right now. Anyone with information is asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers or the South Bend Police Department.

LINK TO GRAPHIC VIDEO OF HERO BOY FIGHTING GUNMEN!!