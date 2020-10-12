5 Yr Old Indiana Boy FIGHTS OFF HOME INVADERS w/ GUNS!! (Video)

A South Bend Indiana boy is being called a hero, as the kindergartener was caught on tape trying to fight off a gang of masked home invaders, has learned.

Four men were caught on tape bursting into the child’s home, where he lived with his mother. And at least three of those men were holding guns.

LINK TO GRAPHIC VIDEO OF HERO BOY FIGHTING GUNMEN!!

The video, which very quickly went viral, was posted today so police can try to get more leads on the case.

