30 buildings, 4000 homes, a hotel and more: What Google’s next big campus is expected to have

Big tech companies — like Google, Apple, Facebook — are known to have sprawling office campuses in Silicon Valley that have always been quite the talking point. Like Apple’s ‘spaceship’ campus called the Apple Park in Cupertino or Google’s Mountain View campus or even Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters. Google recently revealed its plans to build a campus in San Jose and the tech company gave a glimpse into its next big campus. Here are 10 things to know about it: