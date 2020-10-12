Home Entertainment 2Pac’s Brother Slams Trump Campaign Over ‘Disrespectful’ Jab At Kamala Harris

The brother of later rapper Tupac Shakur is upset after the Trump campaign used his brother to take a jab at vice presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris.

The Trump campaign reserved a seat for 2Pac at the debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris last week. 

We have left a ticket for Tupac Shakur, Sen. Harris’ favorite rapper alive… I’m personally more of a Biggie fan, if he’s still alive, we will have a ticket for Tupac,” senior campaign adviser, Jason Miller, reportedly said.

