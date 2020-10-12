2020 SEC Volleyball Season Set to Begin Friday

SEC Staff

The 39th season of SEC volleyball is slated to begin on Friday, October 16.

The 2020 SEC volleyball season will consist of an eight-match, conference-only schedule over six weeks of competition with each school competing against four opponents twice in the same weekend on back-to-back days. Matches may be played Wednesday/Thursday, Thursday/Friday, Friday/Saturday or Saturday/Sunday. The schedule includes a week at the end of the season for any makeup matches for all schools. SEC volleyball teams will participate in spring competition as well.

There are 22 SEC volleyball matches slated to appear on the SEC Network. The first weekend of the season will start off with Tennessee at Kentucky on Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m. ET, and conclude with a tripleheader of matches on Sunday, October 18.

SEC volleyball looks to build upon their success from last season. Six teams represented the SEC in the 2019 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship, the most teams from the league to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament since 2013. SEC Co-Champions Kentucky and Florida earned national seeds, with the Wildcats tabbed as the No. 9 seed and the Gators as the No. 10 seed. Texas A,amp;M secured the No. 13 seed, while Georgia, Missouri and South Carolina also garnered at-large bids to the tournament.

Last season, 11 SEC student-athletes were named to the AVCA Division I All-America Teams. Returning players from that list include Florida junior outside hitter Thayer Hall, Kentucky senior libero Gabby Curry, senior setter Madison Lilley and junior outside hitter Alli Stumler, and Texas A,amp;M senior setter Camille Conner. A total of 95 SEC student-athletes have earned AVCA All-America honors all time.

The AVCA All-Region Player of the Year award was first presented in 2017, and three from the SEC have earned the accolade: Leah Edmond from Kentucky (2017 and 2019 – Southeast), Hollann Hans from Texas A,amp;M (2018 – South) and Lilley (2018 – Southeast).

Since 2000, 16 SEC student-athletes have been named the AVCA All-Region Freshman of the Year. Current student-athletes who have won this award include Kacie Evans from Georgia (2019 – Southeast), Lilley (2017 – Southeast) and Taylor Bannister from LSU (2017 – South).

Heading into the first week of SEC play, four schools within the conference are ranked in the AVCA Fall Division I Coaches’ Poll: No. 3 Kentucky, No. 4 Florida, No. 6 Missouri and No. 7 Texas A,amp;M. In addition, Georgia, South Carolina and LSU have also received votes on two or more ballots.