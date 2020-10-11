Zendaya Receives Visionary Award at Virtual Green Carpet Fashion Awards

Instagram

The ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ actress is recognized at the star-studded virtual Fashion Awards for ‘leading example for younger generations and beyond.’

Zendaya was recognised with the Visionary Award at Saturday’s (10Oct20) Green Carpet Fashion Awards – which were held virtually for the first time amid the pandemic.

The event, which celebrates inclusive, ethical and sustainable approaches in the fashion industry, was broadcast on YouTube and held in conjunction with Shanghai Fashion Week.

In a statement, Green Carpet co-founder and Italian filmmaker Livia Firth said of Zendaya’s prize, “By working with and championing trailblazing within the Black community, she is a leading example for younger generations and beyond, and this is why we are honouring Zendaya with The GCFA Visionary Award.”

“It’s an incredible honour and means the world to me,” added the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” actress. “Throughout my career I have had the privilege of being able to showcase other different types of beauties.”

“Through the work that I get to do, creating more positions of power, more creative positions and I hope to continue to be able to do that, until this industry really does reflect the beauty that I see every day.”

Actor Robert Downey Jr. also took part in the event, presenting the opening and closing of the YouTube broadcast. He virtually attended the event with his wife, producer Susan Downey, in Armani.

Cate Blanchett, Iris Law, Olivia Palermo, Colin Firth, Alisha Wainwright, Lewis Hamilton, Ellie Goulding, and Alexa Chung were among the stars who also walked the Digital Green Carpet for the awards.