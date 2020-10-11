Yukon government doesn’t have any immediate plans to adopt COVID Alert

The government of Yukon says that it does not have any immediate plans to start using the federal COVID Alert exposure notification app.
The province’s chief medical officer, Dr. Brendan Hanley, says that the government’s going to wait and see how COVID Alert rolls out in other provinces, as reported by the CBC.
“With our ongoing low COVID activity, we don’t need to be in a rush to decide,” Hanley told reporters on October 7th. Hanley notes that Yukoners can still download the app since it could be useful while travelling.
The app is currently fully functional in Manitoba, New Brunswick, Saskatchewan, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, P.E.I. and Quebec.
COVID Alert works by using smartphones’ Bluetooth Low Energy connections to detect other nearby phones and trade unique, anonymous codes. These codes can’t reveal your identity or any other private details.
The app is expected to roll out in British Columbia and Nova Scotia soon.
