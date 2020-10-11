Your Monday Briefing

One million new coronavirus cases in three days

More than one million new cases were reported around the world in the past three days, as France, Russia, Nepal and several American states set records for the highest daily number of new infections. India surpassed seven million total cases.

The number of new cases is growing faster than ever, according to a Times database.

Globally, the U.S. leads with the highest number of infections since late May. But India is on course to overtake the U.S. On Sunday, India reported 74,383 new infections, taking its total past seven million. The U.S. has more than 7.7 million cases.

