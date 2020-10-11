Yearn finance (YFI) gains 36% as DeFi tokens follow Bitcoin’s bullish trend By Cointelegraph

Yearn finance (YFI) gains 36% as DeFi tokens follow Bitcoin’s bullish trend
In the past 72 hours, Yearnfinance (YFI) surged by 58% after dropping to as low as $12,260 at a few exchanges.
Three factors that may have catalyzed the sharp rebound are: YFI had become deeply oversold, lead developer Andre Cronje’s deep commitment to the project and the ever expanding use cases for YFI within a large ecosystem.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.