Worsening Sino-U.S. ties huge risk to China’s financial network

© . FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near the Bund in Shanghai
BEIJING () – Worsening Sino-U.S. relations present huge risks to technology supply chain security for China’s financial network, Fan Yifei, a central bank vice governor said on Monday, according to China Finance, a magazine run by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC).
Under extreme circumstances, it would severely undermine the stable operations of our country’s financial network and information system, Fan wrote in an article on China Finance.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.