Why Shows Like Ugly Betty Matter Now More Than Ever

More than that, Jane the Virgin was a show about family. Every week, my mom and I would watch it together, and every week, we’d end up crying or sharing a deep conversation about womanhood and what it means to doubt one’s self so deeply.

I like to think that because of Jane the Virgin, I have a greater appreciation of my struggles and my family, both of which helped me to get where I am now.

As one can see, I’m a writer. I’m not living in the Big Apple like Betty, but I did live in Los Angeles, Calif. in the B.C. (before COVID) era. Currently, I reside in my parent’s guest bedroom, a far cry from what I imagined 10 or 12 years ago. But if the aforementioned shows taught me anything, it’s that there’s always going to be some drama, otherwise things get boring.

There are benefits of living with my parents. I get a complete breakfast most mornings, there’s AC and, my favorite of all, I get to see my 3-year-old niece almost every day.