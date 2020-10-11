What channel is Cowboys vs. Giants on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 5 NFL game

Do not let their records fool you. Whoever wins Dallas vs. New York will be in prime position to win the NFC East. The crucial, divisional game can be seen on CBS.

The Cowboys (1-3) have been in four high-scoring games with entertaining finishes. Most recently Dallas lost 49-38 in Week 4 to Cleveland but stormed back from a 41-14 deficit in the fourth quarter before the Browns ultimately pulled away. Out of pure necessity, Dak Prescott has had the most prolific season of his career when it comes to passing yardage. Prescott leads the NFL with 1,690 yards, a full 364 yards more than Josh Allen at No. 2.

Meanwhile in New York, the Giants’ (0-4) offense has been stuck in neutral without the help of running back Saquon Barkley. Daniel Jones has not thrown or rushed for a touchdown in the last three Giants’ games but has been intercepted and fumbled in each of those contests. The Giants are tied with the Jets for the fewest offensive yards per game (278.0) and average the fewest points in the league (11.8), more than four points worse than the Jets in second to last.

New York hasn’t had much success beating the Cowboys in recent years, with Dallas winning each of the last six matchups dating back through the 2017 season.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Cowboys vs. Seahawks game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 5 NFL schedule.

What channel is Cowboys vs. Giants on today?

TV channel (national): CBS

CBS TV channel (Dallas): KTVT

KTVT TV channel (NYC): WCBS

WCBS Live stream: fuboTV

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo are in the booth, back after getting a rare opportunity to call a Monday night game. Tracy Wolfson will be the sideline reporter. Gene Steratore is the rules analyst, and Jason La Canfora is the insider for CBS games.

For those looking for radio information, the Cowboys broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 227, or the Giants broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 383.

In Canada, viewers can watch Cowboys vs. Giants on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Cowboys vs. Giants start time

Date: Sunday, Oct. 11

Sunday, Oct. 11 Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Cowboys vs. Giants is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET, one of three regional late games on CBS. Most of the country will have access to the game on CBS. A few areas will have access to Denver vs. New England or Indianapolis vs. Cleveland.

NFL schedule Week 5

Thursday, Oct. 8

Game Time (ET) TV channel Buccaneers at Bears 8:20 p.m. Fox, NFL Network, Amazon Prime, fuboTV

Sunday, Oct. 11

Game Time (ET) TV channel Panthers at Falcons 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Bengals at Ravens 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Jaguars at Texans 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Raiders at Chiefs 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Cardinals at Jets 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Eagles at Steelers 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Rams at WFT 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Dolphins at 49ers 4:05 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Colts at Browns 4:25 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Giants at Cowboys 4:25 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Vikings at Seahawks 8:20 p.m. NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Oct. 12

Game Time (ET) TV channel Broncos at Patriots 5 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Chargers at Saints 8:15 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Game Time (ET) TV channel Bills at Titans 7 p.m. CBS, fuboTV

Cowboys schedule 2020

Week Date Opponent Kickoff time TV 1 Sept. 13 at Rams 8:20 p.m. ET NBC 2 Sept. 20 vs. Falcons 1 p.m. ET Fox 3 Sept. 27 at Seahawks 4:25 p.m. ET Fox 4 Oct. 4 vs. Browns 1 p.m. ET Fox 5 Oct. 11 vs. Giants 4:25 p.m. ET CBS 6 Oct. 19 (Monday) vs. Cardinals 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN 7 Oct. 25 at Redskins 1 p.m. ET Fox 8 Nov. 1 at Eagles 8:20 p.m. ET NBC 9 Nov. 8 vs. Steelers 4:25 p.m. ET CBS 10 Bye – – – 11 Nov. 22 at Vikings 4:25 p.m. ET Fox 12 Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving) vs. Redskins 4:30 p.m. ET Fox 13 Dec. 3 (Thursday) at Ravens 8:20 p.m. ET Fox/NFLN/Amazon 14 Dec. 13 at Bengals 1 p.m. ET Fox 15 Dec. 20 vs. 49ers 8:20 p.m. ET NBC 16 Dec. 27 vs. Eagles 4:25 p.m. ET Fox 17 Jan 3 at Giants 1 p.m. ET Fox

Giants schedule 2020