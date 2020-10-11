What channel is 49ers vs. Dolphins on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 5 NFL game

A pair of teams scrambling to salvage something from the 2020 season meet as Miami travels to Santa Clara to take on an injury-ravaged San Francisco team on Fox.
The 49ers (2-2) sit in last place of the competitive NFC West and are one of a few teams with catastrophic injuries to some of their most important players. San Francisco could again be without Jimmy Garoppolo due to an ankle injury, and would likely go the way of starting C.J. Beathard for the first time this season. Nick Mullens got the start in Week 4 but was pulled following a costly pick-six to Philadelphia in the fourth quarter. Beathard stepped in nicely, passing for 138 yards on 14-of-19 passing.
The Dolphins (1-3) are on the verge of falling out of playoff contention this early in the season, but are sticking with veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick for the time being, despite public calls for first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa to start. It may not require a superstar quarterback to beat the Dolphins, as Miami is allowing the highest yards per pass (9.3) and most yards per play (6.6) of any team in the league.
Despite the injuries, San Francisco opened as a heavy favorite and has beaten Miami in three of the last four meetings.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch the 49ers vs. Dolphins game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 5 NFL schedule.
What channel is 49ers vs. Dolphins on today?
- TV channel (national): Fox
- TV channel (San Francisco): KTV
- TV channel (Miami): WSVN
- Live stream: Fox Sports app, fuboTV
Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth are on the call with Lindsay Czarniak joining the duo from the sidelines. Former NFL Vice President of Officiating Dean Blandino will serve as rules analyst.
For those looking for radio information, the 49ers broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 225, or the Dolphins broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 384.
In Canada, viewers can watch 49ers on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.
49ers vs. Dolphins start time
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 11
- Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET
49ers vs. Dolphins is the lone late afternoon game to start on Fox. Northern California, Oregon and Miami will have access to the game. Viewers in other parts of the country can tune into CBS for Broncos vs. Patriots, Colts vs. Browns, or Giants vs. Cowboys.
NFL schedule Week 5
Thursday, Oct. 8
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV channel
|Buccaneers at Bears
|8:20 p.m.
|Fox, NFL Network, Amazon Prime, fuboTV
Sunday, Oct. 11
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV channel
|Panthers at Falcons
|1 p.m.
|Fox, fuboTV
|Bengals at Ravens
|1 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Jaguars at Texans
|1 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Raiders at Chiefs
|1 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Cardinals at Jets
|1 p.m.
|Fox, fuboTV
|Eagles at Steelers
|1 p.m.
|Fox, fuboTV
|Rams at WFT
|1 p.m.
|Fox, fuboTV
|Dolphins at 49ers
|4:05 p.m.
|Fox, fuboTV
|Colts at Browns
|4:25 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Giants at Cowboys
|4:25 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Vikings at Seahawks
|8:20 p.m.
|NBC, fuboTV
Monday, Oct. 12
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV channel
|Broncos at Patriots
|5 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Chargers at Saints
|8:15 p.m.
|ESPN, fuboTV
Tuesday, Oct. 13
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV channel
|Bills at Titans
|7 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
49ers schedule 2020
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Kickoff time
|TV
|1
|Sept. 13
|Cardinals
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|2
|Sept. 20
|@Jets
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|3
|Sept. 27
|@Giants
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|4
|Oct. 4
|Eagles
|8:20 p.m.
|NBC
|5
|Oct. 11
|Dolphins
|4:05 p.m.
|FOX
|6
|Oct. 18
|Rams
|8:20 p.m.
|NBC
|7
|Oct. 25
|@Patriots
|4:25 p.m.
|CBS
|8
|Nov. 1
|@Seahawks
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|9
|Nov. 5
|Packers
|8:20 p.m.
|NFL Network
|10
|Nov. 15
|@Saints
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|11
|–
|BYE
|–
|–
|12
|Nov. 29
|@Rams
|4:05 p.m.
|FOX
|13
|Dec. 7
|Bills
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|14
|Dec. 13
|Redskins
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|15
|Dec. 20
|@Cowboys
|8:20 p.m.
|NBC
|16
|Dec. 26 or Dec. 27
|@Cardinals
|TBD
|TBD
|17
|Jan. 3
|Seahawks
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
Dolphins schedule 2020
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Kickoff time
|TV
|1
|Sept. 13
|at Patriots
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|2
|Sept. 20
|vs. Bills
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|3
|Sept. 24
|at Jaguars
|8:20 p.m.
|NFLN
|4
|Oct. 4
|vs. Seahawks
|1 p.m.
|Fox
|5
|Oct. 11
|at 49ers
|4:05 p.m.
|Fox
|6
|Oct. 18
|at Broncos
|4:05 p.m.
|CBS
|7
|Oct. 25
|vs. Chargers
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|8
|Nov. 1
|vs. Rams
|1 p.m.
|Fox
|9
|Nov. 8
|at Cardinals
|4:25 p.m.
|CBS
|10
|Nov. 15
|vs. Jets
|4:05 p.m.
|CBS
|11
|BYE
|–
|–
|–
|12
|Nov. 29
|at Jets
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|13
|Dec. 6
|vs. Bengals
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|14
|Dec. 13
|vs. Chiefs
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|15
|Dec. 20
|vs. Patriots
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|16
|Dec. 26 or 27
|at Raiders
|TBD
|TBD
|17
|Jan. 3
|at Bills
|1 p.m.
|CBS