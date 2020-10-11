What channel is 49ers vs. Dolphins on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 5 NFL game

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
6

A pair of teams scrambling to salvage something from the 2020 season meet as Miami travels to Santa Clara to take on an injury-ravaged San Francisco team on Fox.

The 49ers (2-2) sit in last place of the competitive NFC West and are one of a few teams with catastrophic injuries to some of their most important players. San Francisco could again be without Jimmy Garoppolo due to an ankle injury, and would likely go the way of starting C.J. Beathard for the first time this season. Nick Mullens got the start in Week 4 but was pulled following a costly pick-six to Philadelphia in the fourth quarter. Beathard stepped in nicely, passing for 138 yards on 14-of-19 passing.

The Dolphins (1-3) are on the verge of falling out of playoff contention this early in the season, but are sticking with veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick for the time being, despite public calls for first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa to start. It may not require a superstar quarterback to beat the Dolphins, as Miami is allowing the highest yards per pass (9.3) and most yards per play (6.6) of any team in the league.

Despite the injuries, San Francisco opened as a heavy favorite and has beaten Miami in three of the last four meetings.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the 49ers vs. Dolphins game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 5 NFL schedule.

MORE: Watch 49ers vs. Dolphins live with fuboTV (7-day trial)

What channel is 49ers vs. Dolphins on today?

  • TV channel (national): Fox
  • TV channel (San Francisco): KTV
  • TV channel (Miami): WSVN
  • Live stream: Fox Sports app, fuboTV

Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth are on the call with Lindsay Czarniak joining the duo from the sidelines. Former NFL Vice President of Officiating Dean Blandino will serve as rules analyst.

For those looking for radio information, the 49ers broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 225, or the Dolphins broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 384.

In Canada, viewers can watch 49ers  on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

49ers vs. Dolphins start time

  • Date: Sunday, Oct. 11
  • Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

49ers vs. Dolphins is the lone late afternoon game to start on Fox. Northern California, Oregon and Miami will have access to the game. Viewers in other parts of the country can tune into CBS for Broncos vs. Patriots, Colts vs. Browns, or Giants vs. Cowboys. 

MORE: NFL Week 5 TV coverage map

NFL schedule Week 5

Thursday, Oct. 8

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Buccaneers at Bears8:20 p.m.Fox, NFL Network, Amazon Prime, fuboTV

Sunday, Oct. 11

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Panthers at Falcons1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Bengals at Ravens1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Jaguars at Texans1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Raiders at Chiefs1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Cardinals at Jets1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Eagles at Steelers1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Rams at WFT1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Dolphins at 49ers4:05 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Colts at Browns4:25 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Giants at Cowboys4:25 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Vikings at Seahawks8:20 p.m.NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Oct. 12

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Broncos at Patriots5 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Chargers at Saints8:15 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV

Tuesday, Oct. 13

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Bills at Titans7 p.m.CBS, fuboTV

49ers schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 13Cardinals4:25 p.m.FOX
2Sept. 20@Jets1 p.m.FOX
3Sept. 27@Giants1 p.m.FOX
4Oct. 4Eagles8:20 p.m.NBC
5Oct. 11Dolphins4:05 p.m.FOX
6Oct. 18Rams8:20 p.m.NBC
7Oct. 25@Patriots4:25 p.m.CBS
8Nov. 1@Seahawks4:25 p.m.FOX
9Nov. 5Packers8:20 p.m.NFL Network
10Nov. 15@Saints4:25 p.m.FOX
11BYE
12Nov. 29@Rams4:05 p.m.FOX
13Dec. 7Bills4:25 p.m.FOX
14Dec. 13Redskins4:25 p.m.FOX
15Dec. 20@Cowboys8:20 p.m.NBC
16Dec. 26 or Dec. 27@CardinalsTBDTBD
17Jan. 3Seahawks4:25 p.m.FOX

Dolphins schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 13at Patriots1 p.m.CBS
2Sept. 20vs. Bills1 p.m.CBS
3Sept. 24at Jaguars8:20 p.m.NFLN
4Oct. 4vs. Seahawks1 p.m.Fox
5Oct. 11at 49ers4:05 p.m.Fox
6Oct. 18at Broncos4:05 p.m.CBS
7Oct. 25vs. Chargers1 p.m.CBS
8Nov. 1vs. Rams1 p.m.Fox
9Nov. 8at Cardinals4:25 p.m.CBS
10Nov. 15vs. Jets4:05 p.m.CBS
11BYE
12Nov. 29at Jets1 p.m.CBS
13Dec. 6vs. Bengals1 p.m.CBS
14Dec. 13vs. Chiefs1 p.m.CBS
15Dec. 20vs. Patriots1 p.m.CBS
16Dec. 26 or 27at RaidersTBDTBD
17Jan. 3at Bills1 p.m.CBS

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR