We decode Amitabh Bachchan’s onscreen romances

He didn’t have Dharmendra’s stud-like appeal. He didn’t have the Greek God perfection of Vinod Khanna either. He didn’t even have Rajesh Khanna’s blemished boyish charm. He was tall, he was dark and in no way conventionally handsome. Yet Amitabh Bachchan became a phenomenon. An actor who junked all preceding clichés to create his own myth. After four years of playing second fiddle, 13 flops and innumerable rejections, he became the mascot for neo-Independent India’s angry generation between the ’70s and the ’80s. Not that his rage isolated him from romance. He only played it real.

His heroines were not prancing bimbettes. They were real women, who partnered his mission, his passion. His sex appeal lay in his translucent steel grey eyes, prisms of intricate emotions. His sensuality lay in his baritone that echoed the tumult of his soul. With Amitabh Bachchan, love discovered a new idiom; relationships ventured into realms of grey and were evocative of the times. No matter how minuscule the role of the heroine in his machismo driven entertainers, his equation with them accorded a quiet dignity and merits a definitive chapter in Hindi cinema.

Relooking at some of his memorable onscreen romances…