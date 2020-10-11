Watch Saturday Night Live parody ‘real’ Sam Adams customers with Bill Burr

With Canton native Bill Burr hosting “Saturday Night Live,” it was a good bet that the long-running variety show would trot out a Boston-centric sketch.

Viewers had to wait until the last sketch of the night, but “SNL” didn’t disappoint, casting Burr in a fake commercial as a “real Bostonian” trying a new pumpkin beer from Sam Adams at the grocery store.

As other customers sip and enjoy the fictional Jack-O Pumpkin Ale, Burr’s character chugs multiple beers, complaining about how bad it tastes throughout.

“This is the kind of beer somebody brings to a party at your house, and it just sits in the fridge for like eight months,” Burr says. “And then one day your buddy comes over and he’s like ‘Hey, you gotta beer?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, you know, I’ve got this pumpkin s***.’”

The sketch mirrored Casey Affleck’s famed “real Dunkin’ Donuts customer” sketch from 2016, and even features cast member Mikey Day playing the same construction worker as in the Dunkin’ sketch.

As the commercial wraps up (and the cops are called after Burr and Day start fighting in the cereal aisle), Burr offers his review of the Jack-O Pumpkin Ale: “It’s kinda sweet and s***, but you know, if there’s nothing else to drink…”