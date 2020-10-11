WATCH | Inter-Ministerial Committee briefing on land reform

The Inter-Ministerial Committee tasked to deal with land reform will brief the media on Sunday on the outcomes of a meeting that was held on Saturday.
The meeting was chaired by Deputy President David Mabuza.
Cabinet ministers Thoko Didiza, Patricia de Lille and Ronald Lamola will elaborate on matters pertaining to the Expropriation Bill.
The briefing is expected to begin at 15:00.
