The Las Vegas Raiders showed up to Arrowhead Stadium and impressed on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Quarterback Derek Carr completed 22-of-31 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns against one interception. While he was impressive at the helm of the offense, so was rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs.

Ruggs reeled in two receptions for 118 yards and one touchdown on three targets in Las Vegas’ 40-32 win over Kansas City in Week 5, including an impressive grab in the first quarter.