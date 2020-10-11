Warring Sides in Armenia and Azerbaijan Open Cease-Fire Talks

MOSCOW — Azerbaijan and Armenia negotiated a limited cease-fire early Saturday after almost two weeks of fierce fighting over a disputed province, with the goal of pausing combat long enough to collect bodies from the battlefield and to exchange prisoners.

The Russian-brokered agreement, which takes effect at noon on Saturday, was short on specifics. The issue of the how the cease-fire would play out on the front lines was left to the sides to agree to in “additional” talks.

The four-point agreement said the warring parties would halt hostilities on “humanitarian” grounds for the prisoner exchange and to retrieve bodies under criteria established by the Red Cross. It was not clear if the Red Cross would oversee the process.

Under the terms of the deal, Azerbaijan and Armenia committed again to negotiate for a lasting peace in the Minsk Process, a long-drawn-out diplomatic effort at a settlement that hasn’t prevented earlier escalations in fighting.