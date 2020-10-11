Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Saina Nehwal wish Amitabh Bachchan a very happy birthday

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most loved celebrities in our country. While all actors look up to him as an inspiration, our sports stars too are crazy fans of him and respect the legend. All Indians are Amitabh Bachchan fans and these sports celebrities are no different. Take a look at some of their wishes.

Saina Nehwal shared a couple of pictures with Big B and called him a legend of Indian cinema. Her pictures are proof, that this ace sports celebrity is a fan of the actor and has been lucky to meet him on several occasions.





Wishing you a very happy birthday Amitabh sir. May God bless you with good health and happiness. Have a great day. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ @SrBachchan

— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 11, 2020 Virat Kohli sent a wish where he wished the superstar good health and happiness and a great day.





Suresh Raina shared a lovely selfie with the superstar and called him an inspiration for millions across the world. Rightly said!







Cricketer Navdeep Saini too took to Twitter to wish the actor and send out his good wishes.

Happy Birthday @SrBachchan sir ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ Stay Blessed and healthy

— Navdeep Saini (@navdeepsaini96) October 11, 2020





