Victoria records 12 new cases and one death

Mystery cases, with no known source, still remain a problem, however.
In the past fortnight alone there have been 10, including one in the Ashburton/Ashwood (3147) area, and another in the postcode covering Sydenham, Taylors Hill, Delahey, Hillside and Calder Park (3037).
“There will be steps that will be able to be taken next Sunday. They will not be as big a step as we had perhaps hoped,” the Premier said today.
“They will be significant, they will allow us to move more freely, to connect more easily with those that we love, with those that we miss the most.”
Mr Andrews said the state will still take “some steps” in accordance with Victoria’s roadmap to recovery, however, they will not be as significant as originally expected.
While the 14-day average is creeping down slowly (now 9.3), the Victorian government has previously indicated that the state needs to be sitting at five before the lockdown is lifted.
That appears unlikely over the coming days, and authorities are considering what the next phase of restrictions look like.
The 5km radius rule around people’s homes is expected to be one of the measures that could be eased, as well as increasing outdoor gathering limits and allowing more outdoor work.
Mr Andrews said Victoria would not strictly be under stage four restrictions in November however he refused to provide any detail as to which restrictions could be loosened.
Victorians will also no longer be allowed to wear bandanas, scarves or face shields as the two-week grace period for the state’s strict new mask change comes into effect from midnight, October 12.
Victorians must wear a fitted mask after the deadline or risk being fined by police.
Authorities said health advice around masks had changed, with bandanas, scarves and face shield no longer being “sufficient”.
Schools for those students in Prep to Year 6 go back tomorrow.
Victoria recorded 14 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, and authorities are still battling with the stubborn end of Victoria’s second wave of coronavirus infections.
“I think it unlikely that we will be able to move as fast as we would like to have done next Sunday,” Mr Andrews said.
“I think it is unlikely that we will be able to take as eager steps as we would have hoped.”