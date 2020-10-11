UK PM will outline rules on travel in England on Monday, says minister By

Matilda Coleman
FILE PHOTO: Cabinet meeting in London

LONDON () – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will outline rules on travel between different parts of England on Monday, his housing minister Robert Jenrick said on Sunday, repeating that there would be no national lockdown to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

Asked whether the new measures due on Monday would include rules on travel between parts of England, Jenrick told Times Radio: “The rules and guidelines the prime minister will set out tomorrow will explain how we will treat travel between different places … but we’ve always been clear that essential travel for work, for education, for important life events needs to be preserved whenever we can do.”

On a short national lockdown he said: “We have got absolutely no plan to do that.”

