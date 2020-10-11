Tyga Allegedly Has Sex Tape With TikTok Star Bella Poarch

WENN/Instagram/FayesVision

Twitter users claim to have seen an explicit video showing the ‘Rack City’ rapper engaging in an sexual act with the popular 23-year-old social media star.

Is Tyga taking his OnlyFans content to the next level after sharing an explicit image of himself? Words are there is a sex tape that features the rapper and TikTok star Bella Poarch circulating on social media.

The intimate video, which supposedly originated from adult-only platform OnlyFans, reportedly shows the 30-year-old hip-hop artist and the 23-year-old social media star engaging in an sexual act. Twitter has since erupted with comments from people expressing their shock at the two’s relationship.

“bella poarch and tyga sextape got leaked??? uhhh,” one person asked in disbelief. Another claimed, “YALL BELLA POARCH AND TYGA- OML 2020 IS TAKING TURNS ISNT IT.”

Some others, however, have been struggling to find the video in question. “who else tryna see Bella Poarch give my man Tyga that demon soul suckin ghost inhale gwuak gwuak droolin dunkin donuts cyclone 6000,” one curious person asked others. Another refused to believe the sex tape does exist until he/she sees it him/herself, writing, “Mfs be cappin ya’ll send me the bella poarch and tyga leaked vid.”

The alleged sex tape of Tyga and Bella has not been confirmed as neither of them has commented on the reports. Meanwhile, some links claimed to be the page of where the video is posted turn out to be only clickbait and merely show the nude photo of Tyga.

Tyga previously sent Twitter into frenzy after he shared his own explicit photo showing his manhood on his OnlyFans account. The penis picture, however, was not a new one and had been leaked before, according to some people.

“tyga made an onlyfans posting d**k pics that already leaked. that’s a buisness man,” a person noted. Meanwhile, an unimpressed user wrote, “Went to see why Tyga was trending…..now I wish I didn’t.”

Tyga is one of well-known celebrities who have been using OnlyFans to share adult contents. Some of his photos on the site show him hanging out with adult film stars who have been populating his Instagram feed.

As for Bella, she has been keeping the contents of her TikTok account relatively innocent. The popular social media star, who has over 33 million followers on the video-sharing platform, was rumored to be romantically linked to Kylie Jenner‘s ex-boyfriend after she was featured in Tyga’s TikTok video doing the “hit the woah” challenge back in August.