Two late goals help Zambia down Bafana Bafana

South Africa have lost 2-1 to Zambia after two late goals gave the visitors a well-earned victory in an international friendly played in Rustenburg.

That makes it a draw and a loss for Molefi Ntseki’s men on the return of international football after the coronavirus pandemic.

South Africa went close in the early stages when Percy Tau’s free-kick beat the wall but didn’t have enough power on it to trouble Sebastien Mwange in goal.

The free-kick was a result of a challenge that saw Lyle Foster strechered off and replaced by Keagan Dolly.

Zambia had their first attempt on goal in the 10th minute with Lumbambo Musonda’s long range effort flying wide Darren Keet’s goal.

While Bafana were struggling to put together much attacking impetus, Zambia were coming into the game with plenty of raids into the South Africa half.

In the 21st minute, Zambia though they had a penalty after a cut back by Fashion Sakala found Collins Sikombe who went down under a challenge but the referee disagreed and waved play on.

Tau tried his luck from range in the 31st minute but Mwange in the Zambian goal to parry the ball out for a cornel

From that corner, South Africa had a great chance to take the lead but Motjeka Madisha could only head wide.

Musoda, a constant threat for Zambia almost grabbed the lead in the 38th minute but saw his shot cannon of the upright.

Zambia should have had the lead on the stroke of half- after Sakala fired over from close to goal.

Instead they went into the break deadlocked at 0-0.

The second half was slower to get going although in the 55th minute, South Africa’s appeals for a penalty for hand ball were waved away.

A few minutes later, Sikombe for Zambia found himself in space but somehow managed to shoot wide when a goal seemed more likely.

The home side grabbed the lead in the 66th minute after a brilliant throughball by Tau put Dolly in behind the Zambian defence.

He casually rounded the keeper and slotted home for a 1-0 lead to Bafana Bafana.

That lead, however, didn’t last for long as substitute Kelvin Kapamba expertly turned a South African defender to blast home from just outside the big box to level the scores at 1-1.

And in the 81st minute, the visitors had the lead as Chanisa Zulu fired home from close range after a scuffed shot found him perfectly to give Zambia a 2-1 lead.

That’s the way it stayed till full- for the visitors to claim a well-deserved win.

Bafana are next up against Sao Tome in November in two critical fixtures as they attempt to qualify for African Cup of Nations 2021.