Trump says in interview he no longer has COVID-19 and is not a transmission risk By

© . FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington



WASHINGTON () – U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Fox News interview on Sunday he no longer has COVID-19 and is not a transmission risk for the virus, as he prepares to hit the campaign trail on Monday with a return to big rallies.

Trump said tests showed he would be able to return to campaigning with no risk to others. His doctor said on Saturday the president was not a transmission risk but did not address whether he tested negative for the virus.

“I passed the highest test, the highest standards, and I’m in great shape,” Trump said on Fox News Channel. “It seems like I’m immune. I can go way out of the basement.”