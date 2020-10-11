Tool Frontman Left With Damaged Lungs Following Battle With Covid-19

Maynard James Keenan opens up about his health issues as he is still suffering from the residual effects of coronavirus including a nasty cough from lung damage.

Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan has been left with a nasty cough from lung damage caused by an “ugly” battle with the coronavirus.

The rocker, 56, reveals he fell ill with COVID-19 right before it became a pandemic in March (20), and he’s still not fully recovered.

Discussing how he handled the shutdown of Tool’s tour and disruption to his other recording plans, he told AZ Central, “I was still recovering from having gotten COVID at the end of February. I’m still dealing with the residual effects. But it was ugly. I survived it, but it wasn’t pretty. So I definitely had to deal with that.”

“It’s real, and there’s after-effects. I had to go through some major medications to undo the residual effects. Still coughing. There’s still lung damage.”

Going into further detail about his health battle, Maynard shared, “Every other day, I have these coughing fits because my lungs are still damaged at the tips. And I just got over the inflammation that was going on with my wrist and hands. I had an autoimmune attack on my system in the form of, like, rheumatoid arthritis.”

“Basically, from what I understand, it attacks weird spots and it’s random. So that’s what I got. That was my prize.”

And as Maynard continues to battle the side-effects of COVID, he has a few harsh words for those who refuse to heed medical experts’ advice to wear face masks to help curb the spread of the virus, insisting it’s “ridiculous” to politicise face coverings, especially when positive cases are on the rise again.

“It’s just an absurdity,” he exclaimed. “We wear seatbelts. We don’t smoke in trains, planes or taxis anymore, or even restaurants. There’s reasons for those things.”

“I don’t know. I feel like there’s this twist on the idea of personal freedom where somehow freedom is you being able to walk into anybody’s house and take a dump on their meal or shout ugly things at their grandma. That’s not what freedom is. Freedom is the ability to pursue your lifestyle, pursue what you want to do for your family, for your future, what education you want to get.”

“And with that freedom comes a responsibility to look out for yourself, for your neighbour, for your family, for everybody. So there are some compromises that come along with freedom. I’m not sure why that’s so difficult to grasp.”