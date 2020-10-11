Tom Felton’s Hamilton TikToks Are Just Delightful

If you didn’t know that Tom Felton — of Draco Malfoy fame — has TikTok, allow me to introduce you.


Harry Potter TikTok reactions:

However, after much studying/simping, I believe I have identified a fourth category. Yes, Tom Felton is really, really into Hamilton.


He’s duetted Hamilton with other TikTokers:

He’s duetted Hamilton with himself:

In short, it’s the kind of wholesome content I didn’t know I needed.

Surely I’m not the only one who just stood up, crying and clapping at the TV @HamiltonMusical @Lin_Manuel

More #Hamiltom, plz.


