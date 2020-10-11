TikTok launches ad campaign celebrating Canadian creators

TikTok has launched an ad campaign in Canada to showcase the stories of Canadian creators who have made an impact on the platform.
The campaign highlights some of today’s most-recognized online trends and popular songs while also celebrating stories and conversations.
One of the accounts showcased in the campaign is James Jones, whose TikTok handle is ‘NotoriousCree.’ Jones is based in Edmonton and uses TikTok to share Indigenous culture and history to new audiences.
@notoriouscreeMade a collab with @darrellbrerttonjr ##indigenous ##nativepride ##nativetiktok ##transition ##dance♬ original sound – Tia Wood
The campaign also features Samantha and Madeleine Caleon, whose TikTok handle is ‘CaleonTwins.’ The Canadian-Filipino twins are based in Toronto and create lifestyle content to provide a relatable space for their audience.
Lastly, the campaign features Boman Martinez-Ried, who’s known on TikTok as ‘Bomanizer.’ The Toronto-based actor and artist creates parodies of reality television, which have been shared millions of times over other social media platforms.