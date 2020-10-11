The 15 best Prime Day deals you don’t have to wait ’til Prime Day to buy

Prime Day anticipation is real. We’ve been waiting months for Amazon’s annual two-day sale for Prime members, and thankfully the wait is nearly over. Though Prime Day doesn’t officially begin until October 13, a bevy of early discounts are now available at Amazon — and they might not last for much longer. To help on your search for savings, we’re gathering 15 of the best Prime Day deals you need to see before the big sale even begins.
Most of the offers you’ll see during the Prime Day sale are exclusively available to Amazon Prime members. It’s finally time to make that membership pay off, but if you’re not a member yet, you can start a free 30-day trial to gain access instantly as well as score free two-day shipping on your Amazon orders and more.
15 best early Prime Day deals
Save $150 on Toshiba’s 55-inch 4K UHD Fire TV Edition Smart TV for a limited time at Amazon with a Prime membership. With built-in access to apps like Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and more, you’ll have no trouble finding something to watch.
$299.99 at Amazon
The set comes with the base station, keypad, motion detector, contact sensor, and range extender and can be added onto over time. You’ll just need an Amazon Prime membership to snag this $60 discount on the certified refurbished version. It even comes with a 1-year warranty and looks like new.
$99.99 at Amazon
The AirPods Pro are noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds that come with a charging case to keep them powered for more than 24 hours. Today’s sale at Amazon saves you $50 and brings these headphones to their best price yet.
$199 at Amazon
Buying refurbished is always a great way to save some cash, but it’s still rare to find a deal this good on the Ring VIdeo Doorbell Pro. This refurbished model is like new and even comes with a one-year warranty. Only Prime members can snag this $60 discount right now.
$99.99 at Amazon
Kids+ gives your child access to kid-friendly shows and movies, eBooks, educational games and apps, and even Audible books! It’s one of the most affordable services out there, and right now you can score a three-month family plan for just $1 through Prime Day!
$0.99 at Amazon
Amazon is offering 50% off the Echo Show 5 smart display for a limited time! This offer is exclusively available for Prime members and saves you $45 instantly. This device features Alexa and allows you to control compatible smart home devices with your voice. It’s also able to stream movies and shows, music, YouTube videos, and more.
$44.99 at Amazon
Prime members can save $10 on the Blink Mini compact indoor smart security camera at Amazon as an early Prime Day deal! This 1080p camera offers motion detection, two way audio, and can even send your phone notifications.
$24.99 at Amazon
Bring Alexa along on all your road trips with Echo Auto. This small Echo device lets you talk with Alexa while you drive and ask her to stream music, check on the weather, update you on sport scores or the latest news, make calls, and more.
$19.99 at Amazon
One way to save on the Kindle is by picking up a refurbished model at $40 off the price! This refurbished eReader has been tested and inspected to ensure it’s in proper working condition and it even comes with the same warranty that a new model includes. You’ll score a three-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited with the purchase, too.
$49.99 at Amazon
The Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook is now $300 off at Amazon! Specifications include a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 TI Max-Q graphics card, a 13.3-inch 1080p screen, and Wi-Fi 6. Connectivity includes Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, and USB-A ports.
$1,499.99 at Amazon
TCL’s 10 Pro is an affordable powerhouse with a 6.47-inch AMOLED display with NXTVISION tech, a quad-camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor, and 6GB of RAM. It has a 128GB capacity, expandable via microSD. Clip the coupon on its product page at Amazon to save $70 instantly.
$379.99 at Amazon
Upgrade your TV’s audio with the Bose Solo 5 TV soundbar sound system at $50 off its regular price. This soundbar features Bluetooth so you can connect other devices wirelessly, along with an optical audio input, coaxial audio input, and 3.5mm aux input.
$199 at Amazon
The Instant Pot Duo combines 7 helpful kitchen appliances all into one! Use it as a pressure cooker, sterilizer, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, and more. This 6-quart model features 14 smart programs and is currently discounted by $26.
$73.95 at Amazon
Score a free $100 Amazon gift card when you sign up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature card. It earns you 5% cashback when you shop at Amazon or Whole Foods as a Prime member. Alternatively, the Amazon Rewards Visa card earns you a $50 Amazon gift card immediately upon approval. These cards can even save you up to 25% on select Prime Day offers.
Shop at Amazon
Spending $10 at Whole Foods Market in-store or online via Amazon now through October 14 will earn you a $10 promotional credit to use during Prime Day! This deal is available for Prime members only.
Shop at Amazon
Prime Day deals are coming
Even more deals are coming when Prime Day comes on October 13 and 14. We’re keeping track of all the best Prime Day deals and everything you need to know throughout the two-day sale, though if you’re looking for even more ways to save, make sure to visit Thrifter for the latest deals or follow Thrifter on Twitter and set up mobile notifications so you don’t miss anything.
