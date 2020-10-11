Tatum O’Neal Placed on Psychiatric Hold After Threatening to Kill Herself

WENN

The ‘Paper Moon’ actress, 56, has reportedly been hospitalized for a mental evaluation after she threatened to end her own life by jumping off the balcony.

Actress Tatum O’Neal was recently hospitalised on a psychiatric hold after allegedly threatening to kill herself.

According to TMZ, emergency service personnel were called to a Los Angeles property last month (Sep20) to investigate calls about a suicidal woman, who was vowing to jump off the balcony.

Police officers reportedly found the “Paper Moon” star at the residence and had her transported to a local hospital, where she was held for a mental evaluation.

Further details about the worrying incident have not been revealed.

O’Neal’s representatives have yet to comment on the report or her current health status, 10 months after going public with her rheumatoid arthritis struggles.

The ex-wife of tennis icon John McEnroe has battled substance abuse issues since she was a teen, but was thought to have kicked her drug habit after a 2008 arrest for cocaine possession.

The news emerges weeks after O’Neal reconciled with her previously-estranged father, actor Ryan O’Neal, for a low-key family gathering with her three adult children – their first in 17 years.

Her 32-year-old son Sean McEnroe shared a picture of the group on social media, admitting it was “one of the most memorable photos” of his life.

“The last time we were all together was at the 30-year Paper Moon Anniversary in 2003,” he continued in the caption.

“I could cry tears of gratitude that everyone in this photo is still alive and that we were all able to come together again after so many years of hardship.”

Referencing the devastating wildfires in California, Washington, and Oregon, he added, “The entire West Coast is burning, but if the O’Neals can reconcile, truly anything is possible.”