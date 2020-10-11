Spanish lawmakers get cryptocurrency in a bid to promote industry By Cointelegraph

Spanish lawmakers get cryptocurrency in a bid to promote industry
Members of Spain’s lower house of Congress saw a surprise in their inboxes, the equivalent of 1 euro in crypto.
As reported by Spanish news outfit ABC, the plan is spearheaded by Tutellus, a decentralized platform looking to tokenize education technology, and the Blockchain Observatory. The project aims to promote the use of cryptocurrencies in the country.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.