South Korea says inter-Korean pacts preventing armed clashes must be kept By

SEOUL () – South Korea’s presidential office said on Sunday that inter-Korean agreements preventing armed clashes must be kept, a day after North Korea unveiled new strategic weapons.
In a separate statement, Seoul’s Unification Ministry, which handles cross-border affairs, said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s speech expressing wishes for future cooperation between the neighbours would lead to peace and better ties.
