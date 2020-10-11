Sources: DOJ and state AGs investigating Google for alleged antitrust violations are considering forcing it to sell Chrome and parts of its ad business (Leah Nylen/Politico)

Leah Nylen / Politico:

Sources: DOJ and state AGs investigating Google for alleged antitrust violations are considering forcing it to sell Chrome and parts of its ad business  —  Prosecutors for the Justice Department and state attorney general offices are discussing ways of curbing the search giant’s market power as they prepare to sue the company.

