Sources: DOJ and state AGs investigating Google for alleged antitrust violations are considering forcing it to sell Chrome and parts of its ad business (Leah Nylen/Politico)

Sources: DOJ and state AGs investigating Google for alleged antitrust violations are considering forcing it to sell Chrome and parts of its ad business — Prosecutors for the Justice Department and state attorney general offices are discussing ways of curbing the search giant’s market power as they prepare to sue the company.
