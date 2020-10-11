Sonam Bajwa talks about resuming work and learning meditation amidst the lockdown

Sonam Bajwa is one of the most talented actresses in Punjabi cinema and always works round the clock. The actress finally resumed work on a new Punjabi film and flew down to Canada for the same.

Today Sonam Bajwa spoke to Times Of India and shared her experience about resuming work and life pre and post lockdown. “Thankfully, I am going to shoot in a country where I can walk around without a mask since Canada’s case load is low, and be able to breathe! From now on, it’s going to be back to work for me. After Canada, I am going to return to India and finish the other Punjabi film that couldn’t start because of the lockdown,” says the actress and shares her excitement who also says that she’s getting a lot of offers from OTT platforms.

She says that despite the lockdown and no shootings, she was super-busy. Sonam Bajwa took a virtual workshop in acting and learnt photography, bought a camera, lenses etc. For two months she invested her time in learning some art. The actress also practiced meditation and learnt the art to meditate amidst the lockdown. “With this lockdown I realised the importance of paying attention to mental health, especially when you are very busy. For the first time, I learnt meditation. When we are rushing through life, we don’t even breathe. I was always so busy, that I would get worked up easily. I realised all that during this period. Now, I am a lot calmer. I know the importance of resting and meditation, especially for people like who are so busy I called my parents every day over video calls, something I couldn’t do earlier,” said the actress.

Now we must say that this talented girl surely made the best use of lockdown and learnt the best skills. Way to go girl!