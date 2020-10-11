SNL: Watch Jim Carrey play the VP debate fly

“Saturday Night Live” got very weird during the cold open on last night’s episode, offering a bizarro take on the fly that landed on Mike Pence’s head during Wednesday’s vice presidential debate.

After some back-and-forth between Pence (Beck Bennett) and Kamala Harris (Maya Rudolph), the sketch cut to Joe Biden (Jim Carrey) watching the debate at home.

Concluding that he must teleport to the debate to “save the soul of this nation,” Carrey hops into a machine, only to accidentally be transformed into a fly, in a plot that mirrors the 1986 Jeff Goldblum body horror movie “The Fly.”

If that wasn’t strange enough, Carrey then began doing a Goldblum impression on Mike Pence’s head, before being joined by a second fly — Kenan Thompson, who was playing Herman Cain, the former presidential candidate who died after contracting coronavirus earlier this year after attending a Trump rally.

“They invited me to a rally, said ‘Everything is fine, Herman.’ I catch corona, Trump tells me, ‘Everything is fine, Herman.’ The White House doctors check me out, tell me, ‘Everything is fine, Herman.’ Three days later I’m gone,” Thompson said. “If you’re watching this at home, don’t trust this white devil about that ‘rona.”

Confused? Us too. Watch a clip of the sketch below.

The story behind . pic.twitter.com/IpawB5Y86U — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 11, 2020