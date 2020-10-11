Shenzhen is giving local residents 10M yuan worth of China's new sovereign digital currency through a lottery, to test and promote the digital yuan (South China Morning Post)

South China Morning Post:
Shenzhen is giving local residents 10M yuan worth of China’s new sovereign digital currency through a lottery, to test and promote the digital yuan — Winners will be announced on Sunday and can receive their digital ‘red packet,rsquo; by opening an e-wallet via official app The payouts can be used …
