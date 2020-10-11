Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 1.20% By .com

© . Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 1.20%



Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the rose 1.20% to hit a new 52-week high.

The best performers of the session on the were Aseer Trading Tourism,amp;Manufacturing (SE:), which rose 10.00% or 1.38 points to trade at 15.18 at the close. Meanwhile, Anaam International Holding Group (SE:) added 9.97% or 33.80 points to end at 372.80 and National Metal Manufacturing Co. (SE:) was up 9.96% or 3.35 points to 37.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were BURUJ COOPERATIVE INSURANCE CO (SE:), which fell 5.61% or 1.60 points to trade at 26.90 at the close. Al-Ahlia Insurance Company (SE:) declined 5.08% or 0.86 points to end at 16.08 and Al Kathiri Holding Co (SE:) was down 3.27% or 3.60 points to 106.40.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 131 to 59 and 9 ended unchanged.

Shares in Aseer Trading Tourism,amp;Manufacturing (SE:) rose to 3-years highs; rising 10.00% or 1.38 to 15.18. Shares in Anaam International Holding Group (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 9.97% or 33.80 to 372.80. Shares in National Metal Manufacturing Co. (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 9.96% or 3.35 to 37.00.

Crude oil for November delivery was down 1.55% or 0.64 to $40.55 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December fell 1.25% or 0.54 to hit $42.80 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 2.18% or 41.30 to trade at $1936.40 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.60% to 4.4371, while USD/SAR fell 0.00% to 3.7510.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.68% at 93.012.