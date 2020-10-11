Robin Williams’ Son Zak Gets Married on World Mental Health Day

Twitter

Actor Zak Williams is officially off the market as he exchanges wedding vows with Olivia June, more than a year after the couple welcomed their first child.

Robin Williams‘ eldest son has tied the knot.

Actor Zak Williams exchanged vows with Olivia June in an intimate outdoor ceremony at The Paramour Estate in Los Angeles on Saturday (10Oct20), and took to social media after the event to share the news, noting their wedding date was also World Mental Health Day.

Alongside a photo of the bride and groom, Zak tweeted, “I had the great joy of marrying my best friend @oliviajune today! It went awesome and we couldn’t have tied the knot on a better day. #WorldMentalHealthDay.”

The couple began dating in 2016, and welcomed its first child, a son, in May, 2019, naming the boy McLaurin, after tragic comedian Robin’s middle name. He’s known to loved ones as Mickey.

Zak, 37, is the “Mrs. Doubtfire” star’s son from his first marriage to Valerie Velardi.

Robin also fathered daughter Zelda and youngest son Cody with his second wife – Zak’s former nanny – Marsha Garces.

He committed suicide in 2014, aged 63.

Zelda was quick to congratulate her brother on his wedding. “You had the CUTEST flower boy to boot,” she gushed on Twitter. “Congratulations big bro! Grateful to have witnessed it, even from a slight distance! Love you both.”

Before the nuptials, Zak’s bride Olivia shared on Instagram, “Like many couples, Covid-19 destroyed our big wedding plans for 10.10.2020, but we just decided that we would make our dream date come true even though we can’t have the dream wedding that we envisioned.”

After the ceremony, she explained, “10.10.2020 is world mental health day and @zakpym and my wedding. Hands down the best mental health decision of my life was to choose Zak.”