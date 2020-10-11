Researchers prove an efficient algorithm for finding approximate solutions to the traveling salesperson problem slightly beats the long-standing record holder (Erica Klarreich/Quanta Magazine)

Erica Klarreich / Quanta Magazine:
Researchers prove an efficient algorithm for finding approximate solutions to the traveling salesperson problem slightly beats the long-standing record holder — After 44 years, there’s finally a better way to find approximate solutions to the notoriously difficult traveling salesperson problem.
