Report: Saints to rule out Michael Thomas for ‘MNF’

Thomas has not played since Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 27-year-old suffered a high-ankle sprain and limped off the field in the fourth quarter of that game.

Ankle sprains can sideline players for three to four weeks, and Monday night’s game will be the fourth game of the 2020 campaign that Thomas has missed. Before this season, Thomas missed just one game during his rookie season in 2016 with an unspecified foot injury.

Without Thomas, the Saints are 2-2 this season with losses to both the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers. They defeated the Detroit Lions during Week 4 and the Bucs in Week 1.