Report: Saints to rule out Michael Thomas for ‘MNF’

The New Orleans Saints had listed Michael Thomas as questionable for the team’s Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday, but now it appears the wide receiver officially won’t suit up.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Saints will rule out Thomas for “Monday Night Football.”
Thomas has not played since Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 27-year-old suffered a high-ankle sprain and limped off the field in the fourth quarter of that game.
Ankle sprains can sideline players for three to four weeks, and Monday night’s game will be the fourth game of the 2020 campaign that Thomas has missed. Before this season, Thomas missed just one game during his rookie season in 2016 with an unspecified foot injury.
Without Thomas, the Saints are 2-2 this season with losses to both the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers. They defeated the Detroit Lions during Week 4 and the Bucs in Week 1.
Erin Walsh is a Boston sports fan through and through. Although many think Boston sports fans are insufferable, Erin tries to see things from a neutral perspective. Her passion is hockey, and she believes defense wins championships. In addition to covering sports for Yardbarker, she covers Boston sports for NBC Sports Boston. Follow her on Twitter @ewalsh90