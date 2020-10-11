‘Real Housewives’ Star Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal Mask Up in Pic From Their Intimate Wedding

Instagram

The ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ star hands out custom-made masks to guests during their wedding held in Napa, California with only around 30 guests in attendance.

Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal are officially wife and husband now. The pair have tied the knot amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Keeping it safe and following the coronavirus guidelines, they held an small wedding with only around 30 guests in attendance.

The newly-married couple took to Instagram to share pictures from their intimate nuptials taking place in Napa, California on Saturday, October 10. In one of the photos, the pair and their guests were all wearing masks as they posed together with the beautiful backdrop of the green hills.

“Thanks for all who came to support our love .. I can’t wait to see all the beautiful photos @jeremyjfraser !! Simple, classy, Napa style, fun fun fun !!! Thank you @hallwines,” so “The Real Housewives of Orange County” star captioned the image. Her now-husband took to his own account to post a photo of white and black custom-made masks with Rick and Kelly’s names and wedding date written on them.

Kelly and Rick went nontraditional in black outfits for their nuptials. The bride looked stunning in a simple mermaid gown with a plunging neckline and an open back, while the groom went casual in a button-up shirt and black pants with matching shoes.

“I’m so excited to be Mrs. Leventhal!!!” Kelly expressed her feeling as a newlywed in a caption of a photo showing her and Rick at the wedding.

Rick also declared their new statuses as Mr. and Mrs. Leventhal in his own post featuring a black-and-white picture of the couple holding hands. “With the incredible Mrs Kelly Leventhal #10/10/2020 #grateful #rick&kelly,” he wrote along with the snap.

According to E! News, Kelly and Rick “tied the knot on the lawn of a private estate in Santa Rosa, California.” A source tells the site, “It was beautiful. Kelly and Rick both wore all black and it was nontraditional. They exchanged really meaningful vows and it was emotional. You could tell they love each other deeply.”

After the ceremony, the guests enjoyed an “intimate” reception dinner, the source says, adding, “Everyone is sitting in a long table together.” The so-called insider goes on dishing, “The decor theme is blush florals and pops of gold silverware and black dishes.”

Kelly and Rick got engaged in November 2019 in New York City after months of dating. “I can’t believe I just got engaged!!” she wrote at the time, sharing a pic of her flashing her pear-shaped diamond ring while snuggling up to her then-fiance. She added, “@rickleventhal you are my Prince and my dream come true!!! #love #engaged #myprince.”