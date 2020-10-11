Rays to go with RHP Morton in Game 2 By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
10

© . MLB: ALDS-Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees

Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Charlie Morton will start Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on Monday at San Diego.

Morton will take the ball against the Houston Astros in the neutral-site contest being played at Petco Park.

The Rays are set to start left-hander Blake Snell in Game 1, while the Astros were set to counter with left-hander Framber Valdez in the opener. Pitching opposite Morton in Game 2 will be Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr.

Morton, a two-time All-Star, who finished third in AL Cy Young voting in 2019, was 2-2 with a 4.74 ERA in the just-completed regular season. He did not pitch in the wild-card round against the Toronto Blue Jays, before winning his only start of the NL Division Series against the New York Yankees.

Morton pitched in Game 3 against the Yankees, also at San Diego, giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits over five innings. The Rays earned an 8-4 victory.

The 36-year old is 93-89 with a 4.08 ERA over 259 career appearances, all but one of them a start. He was with the Astros for two seasons before joining the Rays. He has also pitched for the Atlanta Braves (2008), Pittsburgh Pirates (2009-15) and Philadelphia Phillies (2016).

–Field Level Media

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR