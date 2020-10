Rafael Nadal tied Roger Federer with 20 grand slam titles on Sunday by defeating Novak Djokovic in the French Open final.

Nadal equaled longtime rival Federer for the most major singles tennis championships won by a man and added to his own record with his 13th French Open win. The 34-year-old dominated the No. 1-ranked Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5.