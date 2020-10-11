Rafael Nadal French Open win

Blob an asterisk back on that US Open.

Rafael Nadal’s romp to a 13th French Open championship and 20th Grand Slam title – without dropping a set – has shown yet again that when the big players in men’s tennis are there, the rest are simply inadequate challengers.

There can be no comparison between his straight sets demolition of Novak Djokovic in the Roland Garros final and Dominic Thiem’s wearing-down of Alexander Zverev at Flushing Meadows. One was peerless mastery, the other was a stumble over the line in the absence of true greatness.

It was a putdown for Thiem and the entire men’s game, outside of Nadal’s fellow enduring legends; albeit delivered with Nadal’s trademark humility. Back in your box, where you’ve been for so long.

Thiem will always be a US Open champion. It’s in the history books and no one can take it away from him. Really, that’s all that matters.

But at the same time, this French Open was a bleak reminder of the gulf between Nadal, Djokovic, Roger Federer and everyone else, with honourable mention to veteran greats Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka.

Rafael Nadal drops to his knees in celebration after winning the French Open for the 13th time. (Getty)

Think about what it took for Thiem to win his first major. Federer had knee surgery, in his late 30s. Nadal opted out amid a lethal global pandemic. Djokovic was defaulted for hitting a lineswoman in the throat with a ball. An inexplicable unholy trilogy.

On the basis of all past evidence, and what we saw at Roland Garros, that US Open was another Slam that would have gone to a Big Three member if not for such utterly freakish circumstances. Nadal and Djokovic had won the past three US Opens and Novak was unbeaten this year until he lost to Rafa in the French Open final.

Thiem had the chance to prove his legitimacy as a Grand Slam winner at Roland Garros. He’d already played two finals against Nadal. He could have quashed any talk of an asterisk for his maiden major by winning another.

Yet he had won just one set between those two previous finals and this time wasn’t to be seen at the business end. The element of ruthless consistency that the Big Three have long delivered was found lacking. Thiem lost in the quarter-finals to Diego Schwartzman, who Nadal then obliterated in the semis.

Nadal had played just four tournaments and 19 competitive matches before the French Open and was still untouchable, when he might have been considered at his most vulnerable. He is 34, with incredible mileage on his body, yet still proved unconquerable.

Rafael Nadal poses in the locker room at Roland Garros after his 13th French Open win. (AP)

Rafael Nadal on Parisian clay is the most dominant tennis force in history. He just won a 13th French Open title to match Federer on 20 Grand Slams. He now stands 100-2 in matches at Roland Garros. Absurd, and never to be repeated.

Victory came despite the Spanish great hating the new balls used for this tournament, which were extremely heavy and not to his favour. He still prevailed. Nadal at the French Open is god-like. Not even Djokovic had a hope.

In turn, Thiem couldn’t top Djokovic at the Australian Open and Nadal was crushed by the Serbian world No.1 in the previous years Melbourne Park final. That’s Djokovic’s house, while only Murray has shared in the Big Three’s domination of Wimbledon, where Federer is the record eight-time champion.

No more excuses can be made for younger players for failing to lay a glove on the greats; that’s been said for years. The natural order of things is that the young surpass the old, yet they have been unable.

Stefanos Tsitsipas came closest at the French Open, yet again fell short against Djokovic; losing two sets, winning two, then falling 6-1 in the decider when Novak upped the ante. Tsitsipas had no answer for that level of tennis, which in turn was nowhere near good enough to beat Nadal.

Rafael Nadal stretches for a forehand during the French Open final against Novak Djokovic. (Getty)

The next major is the Australian Open, with Djokovic still in mighty form. Then back to the French, where likely only injury could stop Nadal from winning a 14th title and surpassing Federer with his 21st Slam.

Who knows if we can hope for a serious new challenger at Wimbedon and the US Open. Iga Swiatek, 19 and unseeded, won the women’s title at Roland Garros, hot on the heels of names like Bianca Andreescu, Sofia Kenin, Naomi Osaka and Ash Barty.

Such a fresh-faced major champion has become unthinkable in men’s tennis. When they emerge only in the wake of the Big Three, they unfortunately may present like second-rate followers rather than justified successors. That is the big problem for the men’s game, when indeed the Big Three finally depart. This latest Nadal French Open triumph was wonderful, historic and problematic all at once.

Rafael Nadal poses with the French Open trophy for the 13th time after winning the 2020 final. (Getty)

Thiem, 27 set a record by winning the US Open: first major champion born in the 1990s. It was both a wonderful achievement for a hard-working, big-hitting player and a damning indictment on the men’s game. Nadal, Djokovic and Federer were 19, 20 and 21 respectively when they first won majors.

Thiem’s Flushing Meadows victory feels hollow after Roland Garros. He may have deserved a breakthrough Slam yet almost certainly would not have been good enough to earn it if he had faced a Big Three member, despite their advancing years.

Another year of men’s major tennis down, and barely closer to the end of the Nadal-Federer-Djokovic cartel, despite having a new Grand Slam winner crowed. That’s 57 Slams and counting for the Big Three, with Djokovic (17) still capable of overhauling Nadal and Federer if he remains healthy and his younger rivals unworthy.