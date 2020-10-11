Rafael Nadal, delivering stability in a year of chaos, wins his 13th French Open title.

In a sports year wildly disrupted by the pandemic, an upended Grand Slam season concluded on Sunday with one of the most predictable sights in tennis, if not all of sports: Rafael Nadal winning the men’s singles final of the French Open.

Never mind that the tournament finished in October instead of June. Or that it began weeks after the United States Open, which is supposed to be the final Slam, and that it ended as the N.B.A. was playing its 2019-20 championship series in the same month it was supposed to begin the 2020-21 season.

Few things are as reliable, even metronomic, as Nadal’s sovereignty on the red-clay courts of Roland Garros, the tennis complex on the fringe of Paris’s Bois de Bologne. He defeated Novak Djokovic, 6-0, 6-2, 7-5, to win his 13th French Open championship, expanding his record total in the event and equaling Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slam men’s singles titles.

The day before, the women’s singles title was won by an unseeded 19-year-old, Iga Swiatek, who became the first Grand Slam singles champion from Poland.