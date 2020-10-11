Queen Elizabeth II’s Daughter-in-Law Quarantining After Being Exposed to Covid-19

WENN

Countess of Wessex, the wife of Prince Edward, is self-isolating at home after coming into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex – the daughter-in-law of Queen Elizabeth II – is in isolation after coming into contact with someone who later tested positive for coronavirus.

The 55-year-old royal, who is married to the youngest child of the Queen and her husband Prince Philip, Prince Edward, is taking full safety precautions after a busy week of official engagements.

“Earlier this week The Countess of Wessex came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19,” Buckingham Palace officials shared in a statement about the Countess’ health.

“Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home.”

The person who Sophie came into contact with was not publicly identified, but Sophie’s recent engagements include a visit to a farm and participating in the virtual London Marathon alongside Tomas Cardillo-Zallo – a member of Mencap’s Learning Disability Running team.

Earlier this summer, Sophie’s brother-in-law, Prince Charles tested positive for the virus. Months later, he was still experiencing lingering symptoms including loss of taste and smell.

The royal schedule has been reorganized due to pandemic this year. Princess Beatrice married fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a private ceremony.

The Queen’s annual Birthday Honors was put on hold until next year. In the upcoming event, actor David Suchet is to be honoured with a Knighthood, TV presenter Lorraine Kelly and broadcaster Professor Brian Cox will both receive CBE medals, while soccer star Marcus Rashford, fitness coach Joe Wicks, and Grime star Dizzee Rascal are becoming MBEs.

Meanwhile, actress Maureen Lipman and TV chef Mary Berry, who previously received CBE medals, will be made Dames. Sir David Attenborough, who was knighted in 1985, is getting an upgrade as well – receiving a Knight Grand Cross.