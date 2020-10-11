Protect your home with the Ring Alarm 5-piece kit for just $99 before Prime Day

Now that Amazon Prime Day is almost here, tons of Prime Day deals are going live in advance of the big day. One of those offers could save you $60 on the certified refurbished Ring Alarm 5-piece home security system. This model was already discounted due to being refurbished, but thanks to the additional savings, Amazon Prime members can grab the kit today on sale for $99.99. That’s $100 off the regular cost of a new 5-piece kit as well as one of the best deals to ever reach this set.
There’s no reason to worry about buying this refurbished product either. Amazon ensures they’re all tested and inspected to ensure they work and look like new. You’ll even score a one-year warranty with the purchase.
Early Prime Day deals 2020: Sales on headphones, Galaxy phones, Echo devices & more
As with all Prime Day deals, you’ll need a Prime membership if you’re hoping to snag this discount. You can start a free 30-day trial to score access to the sale as well as free two-day shipping on your Amazon orders and more.
The Ring Alarm home security system utilizes the same app that the Ring Video Doorbell uses, allowing you to manage both easily from anywhere in the world using just your smartphone. Of course, the app is available for download on tablets and PCs too.
Ring’s 5-piece kit comes with one base station, one contact sensor, one extender, one keypad, and one motion detector. You’ll be able to use this system to get instant alerts for a variety of things including when doors or windows are left open or when the system detects motion. You can monitor it all from your iOS or Android phone or tablet. It’s also easy to setup, requiring no extra tools or professionals.
If you already have other Ring products, they can all communicate with each other. The system even includes a 24-hour backup battery and 110-decibel siren. You can learn much more about this home security system in our review from 2018.
Looking for more great discounts to complete your smart home setup with Ring devices? More Prime Day deals are live right now for your perusal.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.